Kool John
- Music VideosKool John Grabs P-Lo, Nef The Pharaoh & Larry June For "Run The Bag Up"Kool John returns with another "get money" anthem.By Devin Ch
- MixtapesStream Kool John's "Up All Night 2" Featuring Iamsu!, Nef The Pharaoh & P-LoThe criminally-underrated Kool John drops the 2nd installment in his "Up All Night" series.By Devin Ch
- NewsCome Get Your BitchHNHH PREMIERE! Kool John is back with a supercharged new Bay collab with Philthy Rich and Louie G The Don: "Come Get Your Bitch." By Angus Walker
- NewsAin't A ThangHBK unites on a single from Kool John's upcoming "Up All Night" project.By Trevor Smith
- NewsTambourineKool John & Sage The Gemini link up for the new collab "Tambourine."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsAhh Shit Gah Damn!HNHH PREMIERE! Kool John, Iamsu! & Snoop Dogg drop a simmering Murda Beatz-produced collab: "Ahh Shit Gah Damn!" By Angus Walker
- NewsKool John & P-Lo Feat. G-Eazy "Mad" VideoWatch Kool John & P-Lo's new video for "Mad" featuring G-Eazy.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDo Ya ThangKool John and Joe Moses link on "Do Ya Thang".By Trevor Smith
- NewsSkiirrtKool John teams with Mistah FAB and Nef The Pharaoh on "Skiirrt".By Trevor Smith
- NewsKool John & P-Lo Feat. Iamsu! "On One" VideoWatch Kool John & P-Lo's new video "On One" featuring Iamsu!By Kevin Goddard
- NewsKool John & P-Lo "Blue Hunnids" VideoKool John & P-Lo drop the video for certified slapper "Blue Hunnids."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsEvery NightHBK's Kool John, P-Lo and Iamsu! unite for "Every Night'.By Trevor Smith
- NewsKool John Feat. IAMSU! & CJ "Next Day" VideoKool John, IAMSU! and CJ link up for the "Next Day" video.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsBitch I Look Good (Remix)Berner remixes Kool John's "Bitch I Look Good."By Patrick Lyons
- Music VideosKool John "Smoked Out" VideoKool John delivers the visuals for "Smoked Out".By Trevor Smith
- NewsWobbleHNHH Premieres new music from HBK Gang's Kool John and Skipper, "Wobble."By Rose Lilah
- NewsBitch I Look GoodHBK Gang rappers Kool John and P-Lo connect on "Bitch I Look Good."By Rose Lilah