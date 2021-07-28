Kirk Franklin
- Pop CultureKirk Franklin Finally Responds To Katt Williams "Club Shay Shay" InterviewFranklin praised Williams for speaking his mind.By Ben Mock
- MusicKirk Franklin Net Worth 2023: What Is The Gospel Icon Worth?Gospel's modern torchbearer, Kirk Franklin, blending tradition with innovation in music—religious and mainstream.By Jake Skudder
- Music2023 BET Awards: Best Group NomineesHere are the 2023 BET Awards nominee for best group. Let us know who you would like to win.By Wyatt Westlake
- Music VideosLil Baby & Kirk Franklin Release "We Win" Video From "Space Jam 2: A New Legacy"Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin drop the music video for "We Win" from the "Space Jam: A New Legacy" soundtrack.By Alex Zidel