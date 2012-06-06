Kid Red
- NewsKid Red "Gutta" VideoPREMIERE: Kid Red enjoys life away from the "Gutta" in the new video to his Zaytoven-produced anthem. ByAngus Walker115 Views
- NewsKid Red, Migos & Chris Brown "Bounce" VideoKid Red taps Migos and Chris Brown for "Bounce".ByTrevor Smith270 Views
- NewsBounceWest Coast artist Kid Red calls on Migos & Chris Brown for his new club-friendly single "Bounce."ByKevin Goddard411 Views
- NewsMy Whole LifeBump My Whole Life, the latest cut from Kid Red featuring Kurupt on the assist. It was released on Friday, October 25th, 2013.ByTrevor Smith376 Views
- SongsI See RedKid Red linked with Chris Brown on his new mixtape "REDEMPTION" out now.ByRose Lilah422 Views
- NewsThat NiggaKid Red gets a verse from Breezy on this leak off his upcoming mixtape "REDemption."ByRose Lilah220 Views
- NewsReady To BlowNew Black WallstreetBump Ready To Blow, the latest cut from Kid Red featuring The Game, Compton Menace & T.D. on the assist. It was released on Wednesday, August 22nd, 2012.ByDJ Ill Will119 Views
- NewsStiloNew joint from BWS artist Kid Red feat Inglewood's SkemeByDJ Ill Will246 Views