K-Major
- NewsK Major Tags Jacquees For His Sensual New Song "Underneath"K Major and Jacquees are back at it again for "Underneath."ByAron A.4.3K Views
- Music VideosK-Major & Jacquees Flex In Visuals For "Ain't Your Girl"HNHH PREMIERE - K-Major & Jacquees hit the club in "Ain't Your Girl."ByMitch Findlay3.7K Views
- NewsFirst MillionListen to K Major's new collab with Nard & B and XL.ByTrevor Smith410 Views
- NewsEverything RealK-Major takes on Jahlil Beats production on "Everything Real".ByTrevor Smith416 Views
- NewsShut It DownK-Major and August Alsina "Shut It Down" on their new duet.ByTrevor Smith170 Views
- NewsMake The WorldK-Major & DJ Spinz join forces for a new R&B cut called "Make The World".ByKevin Goddard101 Views
- NewsChange A LifeK-Major teams up with Epic Records' group Watch The Duck for "Change A Life."ByRose Lilah209 Views
- NewsA Lot Of CashK-Major and Young Thug just want "A Lot Of Cash."ByPatrick Lyons131 Views
- NewsGo HarderK-Major lets you know that he will "Go Harder" on his latest track.ByPatrick Lyons322 Views
- SongsGive It To YaK-Major's second single with a feature from Yung Ralph.ByRose Lilah310 Views
- NewsSlut BucketNew single from K-Major feat Rocko da Don & Yung RalphByDJ Ill Will219 Views
- MusicK-Major "What They Missing " VideoCheck out K-Major "What They Missing " Video, the latest video from K-Major, released on Sunday, May 12th, 2013.Byhnhh175 Views
- NewsReady To LiveBiggie tribute on the Birthdate of the late great B.I.G.ByDJ Ill Will290 Views
- NewsGirlsStream Girls, the newest drop from K-Major which features J-Bar. The cut was released on Thursday, September 8th, 2011.ByDJ Ill Will339 Views