- NewsJordan Hollywood Returns With New Single "Pleasures"Quality Control's Jordan Hollywood returns with his new single "Pleasures." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsYou're Not Ready For Jordan Hollywood's "The Ugly Song" With TimbalandJordan Hollywood interpolates Timbaland's classic "Ugly" beat for his new single "The Ugly Song."By Alex Zidel
- NewsJordan Hollywood Is A "QC Savage" In His HNHH Freestyle SessionJordan Hollywood makes plenty of football references in his HNHH Freestyle Session.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosJordan Hollywood Channels 'Nam In "EXPLOSION" VideoJordan Hollywood returns with "EXPLOSION" clip.By Milca P.
- NewsJordan Hollywood Discusses The Come Up On "RICH ALONE"Stream Jordan Hollywood's track, "RICH ALONE" here. By hnhh
- SongsJordan Hollywood Channels Bonnie & Clyde On "LEAVE ME"Stream Jordan Hollywood's "LEAVE ME."By Milca P.
- MixtapesJordan Hollywood Comes Through With "FINALLY" EPJordan Hollywood debuts "FINALLY."By Milca P.
- Music VideosJordan Hollywood & Lil Baby Hit Atlanta's West End For "Let Me Find Out" Music VideoLil Baby joins Jordan Hollywood in their music video for "Let Me Find Out.
By Aron A.
- NewsLil Baby Features On Jordan Hollywood's New Single "Let Me Find Out"Quality Control's latest signee comes through with a smooth new single.By Alex Zidel
- NewsSorry For ThisStream Jordan Hollywood's mixtape "Sorry For This."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsTrill ShitPremiere!! Jordan Hollywood releases "Trill Shit" ahead of his "Sorry For This" mixtape due out later this month.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsSquad GoalsPremiere!! Jordan Hollywood drops off "Squad Goals."By Danny Schwartz
- News10 ShotsJordan Hollywood makes his triumphant return.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsJordan Hollywood Feat. Yo Gotti, Lil Durk & Tory Lanez "10 Shots" VideoCheck out Jordan Hollywood's new visual "10 Shots" featuring Yo Gotti, Lil Durk, & Tory Lanez.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsTrapAnother Los-featured cut from Yung Berg, Mia Rey & Jordan Hollywood's collabo mixtape "Genesis."By Rose Lilah
- NewsRock BottomThe YFM crew link up with King Los and Mickkey Shiloh on "Rock Bottom" off "Genesis" mixtape out now!By Rose Lilah
- NewsGenesisThe YFM crew, aka Yung Berg, Mia Rey and Jordan Hollywood, drop off their new project "Genesis" today. Feature from Los, Don Trip, Lil Durk, Future and more.By Rose Lilah
- NewsAnother OneCheck out Another One , the latest track from Jordan Hollywood, featuring Cartoon & Guyana which dropped on Wednesday, September 28th, 2011.By Rose Lilah
- NewsSo GoneStream So Gone, the newest drop from Jordan Hollywood which features Roscoe Dash. The cut was released on Tuesday, July 19th, 2011.By Rose Lilah