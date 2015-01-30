Jimi Tents
- Music VideosJimi Tents "Rick Rubin" VideoJimi Tents is on his "Rick Rubin."By Q. K. W.
- HNHH TVBetween The Lines: Jimi Tents Breaks Down "Below the Surface"Jimi Tents breaks down the meaning of his track "Below the Surface" for "Between The Lines." By Jasmina Cuevas
- NewsI Can't Go Home [New Album]Jimi Tents' debut album "I Can't Go Home" arrives.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsRick RubinJimi Tents channels Rick Rubin on his new single.By Danny Schwartz
- SongsDomino EffectJimi Tents lets the flag fly on "Domino Effect."By hnhh
- NewsShould've Called Pt. 2Jimi Tents returns triumphantly on "Should've Called Pt. 2."By hnhh
- News400Listen to Jimi Tents' latest offering "400."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsAll Of It (Remix)Jimi Tents recruits Jay IDK and Dave East to spit on the remix of "5 O'Clock Shadow" standout "All Of It."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsSixth Floor Cypher Feat. Don Mykel, Jimi Tents, & Chelsea RejectWatch the first ever #SixthFloorCypher.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsJimi Tents “Bless The Booth” FreestyleWatch Brooklyn’s Jimi Tents partake in DJ Booth’s latest freestyle segment, “Bless The Booth.”By Kevin Goddard
- NewsLandslideListen to Jimi Tents' first official single, "Landslide."By Rose Lilah
- NewsAxisCheck out Jimi Tents' latest track, "Axis."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsFuck You Freestyle (Death To Boom-Bap)Jimi Tents give boom bap the middle finger.By Rose Lilah
- NewsProblemsJimi Tents connects with Kembe X and Tunji Ige on "Problems."By Rose Lilah
- NewsElmer FuddMeet Jimi Tents with his new record "Elmer Fudd."By Rose Lilah