- NewsSnoop Dogg Teams With Higher Brothers For "Friends & Foes"Nobody gets Higher than the Dogg. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosSoulja Boy Joins Higher Brothers In Reaching "Top" Rank In CyberWorldHigher Brothers drum up some visuals with Soulja Boy Tell 'Em reporting live from the Cyber World.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosSki Mask The Slump God & Denzel Curry Feature On Higher Brothers' "One Punch Man"Higher Brothers come through with some big heat on "Five Stars."By Alex Zidel
- NewsHigher Brothers' "Five Stars" Features ScHoolboy Q, Soulja Boy, J.I.D & MoreHigher Brothers are one of the biggest musical acts in China.By Alex Zidel
- NewsScHoolboy Q & Higher Brothers Waltz On Scorched Earth With "Won’t Believe"ScHoolboy Q's contribution to the Higher Brothers LP hedges on exceptional terms.By Devin Ch
- NewsHigher Brothers Ring In The Chinese New Year With "Gong Xi Fa Cai"Higher Brothers ring in the New Year with a new single. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsHigher Brothers Want To Start A Mosh Pit In "Open It Up"They actually rhymed 88rising with "Michael Tyson."By Alex Zidel
- NewsHigher Brothers Stay In The Air For "16 Hours"Higher Brothers release their new single "16 Hours."By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosHigher Brothers & 03 Greedo Celebrate Summer In "Swimming Pool"Higher Bros and 03 Greedo may come from different cultures, but they share similar interests. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosHigher Brothers & BlocBoy JB Bust Moves In "Let It Go" Visuals88Rising continues to bring cultures together with "Let It Go." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsOG Maco & Higher Brothers Unite On Kino Beats' "ChopSticks"KinoBeats brings Higher Brothers and OG Maco together on "ChopSticks."By Aron A.
- Music VideosChinese Rap Group Higher Brothers Drop Off Their New Video "Storm"Higher Brothers follow-up on their "Type-3" EP with a new video. By Chantilly Post
- NewsHigher Brothers & Ski Mask The Slump God Reunite On "Rich Bitch"Higher Brothers and Ski Mask The Slump God forge an unlikely chemistry on "Rich Bitch." By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosSki Mask The Slump God And Higher Brothers Connect On Trippy "Flo Rida"Ski Mask The Slump God and Higher Brothers hit the beach.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsSki Mask The Slump God Connects With Higher Brothers For "Flo Rida"East meets West when Higher Brothers and Ski Mask get together.By Aron A.