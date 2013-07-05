Franc Grams
- NewsFranc Grams "For The Kill 2" VideoFranc Grams drops his "For The Kill 2" video.By hnhh
- NewsSummertimeFranc Grams rounds up Dave East and Ru Williams on "Summertime."By Rose Lilah
- NewsFranc Grams "What They Talkin' Bout" VideoWatch Franc Grams' new video for "What They Talkin' Bout".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsFranc Grams Feat. Craigy F "Down For Me" VideoFranc Grams drops a new video, "Down For Me" featuring Craigy F.By Bruce Smith
- NewsPower Of The DollarFranc Grams gets the assist from The Game and Jus Cuz on "Power Of The Dollar."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsFor The Kill 2Franc Grams shares "For The Kill 2."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsDeadly SinsFranc Grams teams up with Trae Tha Truth for a new single.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsFranc Grams "For The Kill" VideoCheck out a new video from Franc Grams.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsSeen It All (Remix)Grams takes on Jeezy's "Seen It All."By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsBigger Than Me (Remix)Franc Grams remixes Game's "Bigger Than Me."By Lloyd Jaffe
- News#ThePremonition [Freestyle]Franc Grams makes his return to HNHH.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsAll I KnowFranc Grams keeps #FrancGramsFridays rolling with "All I Know."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsNo Summer LoveThe latest installment of #FrancGramsFridays comes in the form of "No Summer Love," a track that features Jus Cuz.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsBelieve Me (Remix)Give Franc Grams' new "Believe Me" remix a spin.By hnhh
- NewsMy First SongGive Franc Grams' first song a spin.By hnhh
- NewsClassicFranc Grams drops a new "Classic" freestyle.By Trevor Smith
- NewsSky's The Limit (2K14 Freestyle)Franc Grams hits us with "Sky's The Limit"By Trevor Smith
- NewsTrophies (Freestyle)Franc Grams celebrates the UCONN Huskies' NCAA championship win on his "Trophies" freestyle.By Trevor Smith
- SongsWhat Y'all WantFranc Grams releases his new track, "What Y'all Want"By hnhh
- SongsFreedomFranc Grams once again finds himself passionately battling with big themes once again, in this aggressive track.By hnhh
- NewsConnecticutA new cut from Connecticut natives Franc Grams and Apathy dedicated to their home state.By hnhh