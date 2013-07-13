Figg Panamera
- Music VideosFigg Panamera Feat. 21 Savage "Money Talk" Video21 Savage joins Figg Panamera in his new video for "Money Talk."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsPhone Ringing"Silent" is not an option. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsTrapFlix (Snoop Dogg & Dame Dash Diss)Figg Panamera takes aim at Snoop Dogg & Dame Dash in a new diss track.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsShow YouFigg Panamera enlists Future and Juelz Santana on "Show You."By Rose Lilah
- SocietyCountry PoliticsA standout cut from Gucci Mane and Figg Panamera's new collaborative LP "Fillmoelanta 3".By hnhh