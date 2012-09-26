Evidence
- Songs60 East, Elzhi, And Evidence Are In Sync On "Wet Roads"Everyone delivers in every phase. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsChe Noir Previews Upcoming EP With "Junior High" Featuring Evidence And Your Old DroogGreat lyricism as always from Che and the gang. By Zachary Horvath
- NewsEvidence Shares "Squirrel Tape Instrumentals Vol. 2"Check out a brand new instrumental tape by Evidence. By Aron A.
- NewsConway The Machine Joins Evidence On "Moving On Up"Only one way to go, and that's up. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsEvidence Drops Off "Unlearning Vol. 1" Featuring Conway the Machine, Bold James, & MoreThe miseducation of Evidence. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsEvidence & Boldy James Connect On "All Of That Said"Evidence and Boldy James connect on "All Of That Said," a laid-back and lyrical duet off the upcoming "Unlearning Vol. 1." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsEvidence Kicks Back On His New Track "Unlearning"Evidence delivers some new vibes to get you through self-iso.By Aron A.
- NewsEvidence Showcases His Beastly Production On "Squirrel Tape Instrumentals Vol. 1"Evidence returns with 26-track beat tape, "Squirrel Tape Instrumentals Vol. 1."By Aron A.
- NewsBrother Ali & Evidence Join Forces On Surprise Project "Secrets & Escapes"Featuring Talib Kweli, Pharoahe Monch & C.S. Armstrong.By Aron A.
- Music VideosEvidence Heads To Germany For "Rain Drops" Music VideoMagic Mountain rides. By Karlton Jahmal
- Music VideosEvidence Releases Colourful Collage Video for "Factory"Evidence's new video is a frantic VHS collage.By Brynjar Chapman
- Music VideosEvidence & Slug Kick Knowledge On "Powder Cocaine"Evidence and Slug take their imaginative vision to the screen. By Mitch Findlay
- MixtapesEvidence Delivers Strong Underground Vibes On "Weather Or Not"Evidence comes through with a dope new album.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsThrow It All AwayEvidence drops Alchemist laced "Throw It All Away."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsEverything's AwesomeEvidence and AWAR link up on "Everything's Awesome."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsSakuraEvidence digs up something from the vaults on this Wednesday, "Sakura." He shares some insight on the song, saying he made this song while stoned, and called in Planet Asia for the second verse. The beat was made by Twiz The Beat Pro in 2011.By Rose Lilah