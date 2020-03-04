Emotional Oranges
- MixtapesEmotional Oranges Returns With 8-Track "The Juice: Vol. III" EPEmotional Oranges is back with another short yet sweet project.By Alexander Cole
- MusicEmotional Oranges' "Let Me Go" Lands On Our "R&B Season" UpdateWe're back with more slow jams for all your Sunday streaming needs.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsEmotional Oranges Deliver A Summer Vibe On "Bounce"Emotional Oranges share their new single, "Bounce." By Aron A.
- NewsEmotional Oranges Enlist Vince Staples, THEY., Becky G, & More On "The Juicebox"Emotional Oranges deliver their signature vibes on their new project "The Juicebox."By Alexander Cole
- NewsEmotional Oranges Taps Becky G For "Down To Miami"Emotional Oranges and Becky G link up for a brand new record. By Aron A.
- NewsEmotional Oranges Return With New Single "Body & Soul"Emotional Oranges keep the groove alive with brief but memorable new single "Body & Soul." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsEmotional Oranges "Bonafide" Featuring Chiiild Is A BopEmotional Oranges are grooving on this new track.By Faysia Green
- NewsEmotional Oranges Return With New Single "All That" Featuring Channel TresEmotional Oranges release their new song "All That" with Channel Tres, which is their first new single in nearly a year.By Alex Zidel
- NewsEmotional Oranges Wax Nostalgic On "Iconic (Rejuiced)"Emotional Oranges drip citrus on the dancefloor with "Iconic (Rejuiced)," which arrives complete with cinephile-friendly visuals. By Mitch Findlay