Emanny
- NewsWork On Me (Remix)Emanny taps Crooked I for the remix of "Work On Me."By Rose Lilah
- NewsEmanny "Ya Sex" VideoCheck out Emanny's new song & video "Ya Sex".By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosEmanny Feat. Jadakiss "Young And Ready" VideoWatch the official music video for Emanny's "Young And Ready" with Jadakiss.By Rose Lilah
- NewsPussy So Amazing (Remix)Listen to the official remix to Emanny's "Pussy So Amazing" featuring Joe Budden and Joell Ortiz.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsSongs About You EPEmanny releases an 8-track EP, with one feature from affiliate Joe Budden.By Rose Lilah
- MusicWould You MindThe latest from Emanny is a reinterpretation of Janet Jackson’s "All Of You."By hnhh
- NewsMiss MeEmanny links up with fellow SLV member Joe Budden for this new track off his upcoming tape, "Songs About HER 2".By Trevor Smith
- NewsFoolEmanny continues with the V-day vibe by dropping this new track "Fool".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsWrong ImpressionA new leak off Emmany's "Songs About HER" mixtape dropping May 15thBy Rose Lilah
- NewsTell Him SomethingJoe Budden's new track for Valentines DayBy Rose Lilah
- NewsUnisonJoe Budden turned rnb on this trackBy Rose Lilah
- NewsI Messed UpCheck out I Messed Up , the latest from Emanny which features a guest appearance from Joe Budden on the. The track was released on Wednesday, September 28th, 2011.By Rose Lilah