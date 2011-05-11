Elzhi
- Songs60 East, Elzhi, And Evidence Are In Sync On "Wet Roads"Everyone delivers in every phase. By Zachary Horvath
- NewsElzhi Returns To The Mic With "Seven Times Down, Eight Times Up"The Detroit rapper is back with his first album in two years. By Dre D.
- NewsElzhi Keeps Them Coming With "Smoke & Mirrors"Elzhi readies his new album "Seven Times Down Eight Times Up" with another single in "Smoke & Mirrors." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsElzhi Makes It Look Easy On "Light One Write One"With his new album set to land on September 25th, Detroit lyricist Elzhi slides through with "Light One Write One." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsElzhi Gets Back To Business With New Single "Jason"The oldhead's got new bars to challenge rappers young and old.By Isaiah Cane
- NewsCaddy MusicMed links with Elzhi and his old collaborator Blu on "Caddy Music" from his upcoming album "Bang Ya Head 4."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsINTROvertedElzhi drops off last one track before he releases his album "Lead Poison" tomorrow.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsTwo 16sElzhi shares "Two 16s", the second single from his forthcoming album "Lead Poison."By Danny Schwartz
- NewscoSIGNFormer Slum Village emcee Elzhi is back after a five year hiatus.By hnhh
- NewsBlue WidowElzhi treats us to "Blue Widow" where one of Detroit's finest spits effortless over the beat.By Steve Kerry
- NewsLife's A BitchBump Life's A Bitch, the latest cut from Elzhi featuring Royce Da 5'9 & Stokley Williams on the assist. It was released on Wednesday, May 11th, 2011.By Rose Lilah