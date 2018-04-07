Elton John
- Pop CultureMovie Soundtracks That Were Better Than The FilmsSome movie soundtracks are so good, they are better than the movies they exist in. By Zachary Roberts
- NewsElton John Taps Young Thug & Nicki Minaj For "Always Love You"The music icon previously said watching Thugger in the studio was "an amazing moment in my musical life."By Erika Marie
- NewsElton John Teams With Khalid For "Young Dumb & Broke" CoverKhalid and Elton John collaborate for a new version of "Young Dumb & Broke."By Alex Zidel
- NewsLogic Lends His Cadence To Elton John's "Bennie and the Jets"Elton John enlists Pink and Logic for a revamped version of "Bennie and the Jets."By Devin Ch