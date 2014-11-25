Dyme-A-Duzin
- NewsDyme-A-Duzin Grabs R&B Vet Tweet For "QUEEN"Queen worship. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsDyme-A-Duzin Is Ready For The "Ghetto Olympics 2"Let the games begin. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsDyme-A-Duzin & Money Montage Join Forces For The Grand "TRAINING." EPDyme-A-Duzin drops the eight-track "TRAINING." EP, exclusively produced by Money Montage.By Joshua Robinson
- MixtapesDyme-A-Duzin Shines On Hazy Musical Odyssey "Crown Fried"Don't sleep on Dyme-A-Duzin's "Crown Fried." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsGhetto Olympics EPBrooklyn's Dyme-A-Duzin releases 5-track EP "Ghetto Olympics."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsDyme-A-Duzin Feat. Fabolous "That Chicken (Remix)" VideoDyme-A-Duzin and Fabolous reflect on the Brooklyn summer in the new video to the "That Chicken" remix. By Angus Walker
- NewsThat Chicken (Remix)Brooklyn's own Dyme-A-Duzin & Fabolous link up for the remix to "That Chicken."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsSixth Floor Cypher Pt 2 Feat. Emilio Rojas, Dyme-A-Duzin & StroWatch the second Sixth Floor cypher. By Rose Lilah
- NewsBlack LiteDyme-A-Duzin drops off the new leak "Black Lite," from his upcoming "Crown Fried" EP.By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosDyme-A-Duzin "That Chicken" VideoDyme-A_Duzin shares the video for "That Chicken".By Trevor Smith
- NewsEnter The CrownDyme-A-Duzin links up with Wati Heru on "Enter The Crown."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsThat ChickenDyme-A-Duzin shares "That Chicken" off his upcoming project "Crown Fried."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsDyme-A-Duzin Feat. Stro, Wati Heru "Good Lawd" VideoDyme-A-Duzin, Stro and Wati Heru share a video for "Good Lawd."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsDyme-A-Duzin "The Real $wank" VideoDyme-A-Duzin reps his hood in "The Real $wank" video.By Patrick Lyons