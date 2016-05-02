DJ Chose
- SongsDJ Chose Taps Kevin Gates For "Trying Remix"Texas and Louisiana team up for a mellow, heartbroken, but smooth trap cut.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsDj Chose Drops "MULTI" With Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane, & MoreDJ Chose's new project is filled with plenty of big features.By Alexander Cole
- NewsDJ Chose Recruits An Elite Roster For His New Album "MULTI"DJ Chose gets assist from Gucci Mane, Yung Bleu and more on the new album.By Thomas Galindo
- NewsDJ Chose & Fredo Bang Get Ready For Valentine's Day With "She Luv Me"DJ Chose and Fredo Bang team up for their new collab, "She Luv Me." By Aron A.
- NewsYung Bleu Joins DJ Chose On "Trying"DJ Chose and Yung Bleu reconnect for "Trying." By Aron A.
- NewsFredo Bang Links Up With DJ Chose On "H2O"DJ Chose enlists Fredo Bang for a banger. By Aron A.
- NewsDJ Chose Calls On Gucci Mane To Round Out "You A Dime"Houston meets Atlanta on this collaboration about the ladies in their lives.By Erika Marie
- NewsMegan Thee Stallion Hops On The Remix To DJ Chose's "Thick"The two artists give an updated version of the viral TikTok hit.By Erika Marie
- NewsYouPREMIERE! DJ Chose brings the feels and the club sauce in his new summer anthem: "You." By Angus Walker
- NewsRun It UpHNHH PREMIERE: DJ Chose and BeatKing link once again on "Run It Up".By Trevor Smith