Da$h
- SongsDA$H Preps New Album With "Foul Play"Da$h announces "Skrewface 2" with the release of "Foul Play." By Aron A.
- NewsDA$H Drops Off New Single "Russian Leather"Da$h gets experimental on his latest offering.By Aron A.
- NewsDa$h Drops Off Another New Track With "Bussin"Da$H and Rob Vicious take to atmospheric dark production and flex flows on "Bussin."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDa$h Connects With Dali Beats For "Directions"Da$h doesn't need "Directions" on this trippy and hallucinogenic banger from Dali Beats.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDa$H Releases "Walk The Plank" Project With GermDa$H works closely with Budd Dwyer on the release of "Walk The Plank," which includes ten new songs.By Alex Zidel
- NewsDa$h Drops Haunting New Song "HellRose"Da$h is the right man to make a Halloween track. By Noah C
- NewsDa$h Is Back With A Double Whammy On "Double A Side [Vol. 6]"Da$h is back with another short two-track effort.By Aron A.
- MixtapesDa$H & V Don Join Forces For "5 Deadly Venoms" Ft. Meechy DarkoNew heat from Da$h and V Don.By Aron A.
- NewsDa$h & V Don Tap Flatbush Zombies' Meechy Darko For "Fangs"Da$h and V Don drop off their second single off of their forthcoming joint effort. By Aron A.
- NewsDa$H Recounts The Early Days On "No Shorts"Da$h returns with some new heat.By Aron A.
- NewsDa$H Releases Title Track To Upcoming Album "WALK THE PLANK"Da$H's collaborative project with $uicideboy$ is nearly here.By Alex Zidel
- NewsDa$h Links With Huey Briss For New Song "Bad Humor"Da$h comes through for another Skrewsday release.By Alex Zidel
- NewsDa$H Drops Off Dark Lullaby "Inception"Da$h strolls through the haze with a brief and haunting banger. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDa$h Pours Some To The Curb On "9/11 Freestyle"Da$h navigates an eerie 8-bit soundscape on "9/11 Freestyle."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDa$h Brings The Heat With New EP "IS HE DEAD YET?"After hinting at this release, Da$h finally delivers. By hnhh
- NewsDa$h Is Back With The "Usual" On His New TrackDa$h teams up with Lord Fubu for his new song, "Usual."By Aron A.
- NewsDa$H & Lucki Link Up On "Summertime Horrors"Da$h and Lucki connect on their somber new collaboration "Summertime Horrors."By Aron A.
- NewsDa$h Comes Through With A "Bad Joke"Da$h drops off his new song "Bad Joke."By Aron A.
- Music VideosDa$h Comes Through With Visuals For "Loose Skrew" Closer "Sensai"Da$h delivers some raw visuals for "Sensai."By Mitch Findlay