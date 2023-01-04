Da$h is locked and loaded for 2023. The rapper’s currently plotting on a new project but first, he set the tone with his latest release, “Foul Play.”

This week, the New Jersey rapper came through with his latest record, “Foul Play.” It’s an exciting release that finds him gliding over soulful production handled by LOOK DAMIEN! The vocal chops bring a sense of ease to the record but it’s Da$h’s effortless flow that captivates the listener to the end. The Is He Dead Yet rapper brings fans through the realities of the trap while also puffing his chest through his lyrical prowess.

The song arrived with a set of visuals directed by SivvyTah of KAMSY. The grainy visuals showcase the “Russian Leather” artist out in the streets, smoking joints and hanging out of his car as he performs the record. The visual effect further amplify the song’s vibe.

The latest release Da$h appears to kick off the campaign for his upcoming project, Skrewface 2. Though he hasn’t set a release date yet, he indicated that the project would be coming sometime soon. Skrewface 2 will also arrive roughly eight years after the original Skrewface tape dropped, with features from Maxo Kream, Chynna, and RetcH.

Overall, Da$h has blessed fans with a consistent stream of music in the past few years. In 2022, he linked up with Sonnyjim for BETWEEN THE LINES ft. $ha Hef and Pink Siifu. Prior to that, he came through with back-to-back releases in 2021. He and LOOK DAMIEN! linked up with Ahnklejohn for HONEY SWEETER THAN BLOOD before dropping off Land For Mann.

We’re excited to hear Skrewface 2. Keep your eyes peeled for more updates on a release date.

Quotable Lyrics

Centerfold my bitch type

Talkin’ ’bout rewards, my n***a, tell me what the risk like

So good at the livin’ shit, I’m probably on my fifth life

Have an ounce of rosin, shit gon’ probably make my brain melt

Lost count of how many n***as said they would but they ain’t help