- Music VideosDae Dae Releases New Video For "No I Ain't Perfect"Check out Dae Dae's new video for "No I Ain't Perfect."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDae Dae Drops Off "No I Aint Perfect"Dae Dae drops off his new single "No I Aint Perfect." By Aron A.
- NewsDae Dae "Keep It Moving" VideoA day after his "5 Reasons" tape, Dae Dae shares the video for "Keep It Moving." By Angus Walker
- News5 ReasonsDae Dae is finally ready to let fans hear "5 Reasons."By Rose Lilah
- NewsNew WaveListen to Dae Dae's new release "New Wave."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsTrapHNHH PREMIERE: Dae Dae makes the "Trap" sounds good.By hnhh
- NewsDem DaysDae Dae links up with DJ Spiz for the new release "Dem Days."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsSpend It (Remix)Dae Dae recruits Thug and M.A for the "Spend It" remix.By Trevor Smith
- NewsDae Dae & London On Da Track "Dead Ass Wrong" VideoDae Dae and London on da Track share the video to "Dead Ass Wrong," a potential hit record off their new joint tape, "The DefAnition." By Angus Walker
- NewsBullshitListen to the 21 Savage collaboration from Dae Dae and London On Da Track's joint tape.By Trevor Smith
- NewsThe DefAnitionListen to Dae Dae and London On Da Track's 11-track mixtape "The DefAnition."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsDead Ass WrongDae Dae and London on da Track prove to be a potent duo on "Dead Ass Wrong."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsWoke UpDae Dae links up with London On Da track for the new banger "Woke Up."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsOn The Come Up: Dae DaeDae Dae talks hearing himself on the radio, his signature blue braids, and touring with Young Thug. By Trevor Smith
- NewsWhat U Mean (Remix)Dae Dae enlists Lil Yachty on his remix of "What U Mean."By Rose Lilah
- NewsSpend It (Remix)Buzzing Atlanta rapper Dae Dae gives his track "Spend It" the "ColleGrove" remix treatment. By Angus Walker