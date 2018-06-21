CHOC
- Pop CultureCori Broadus Stroke Update: Snoop Dogg Says Daughter Is "Doing A Little Bit Better"The 24-year-old has spent most of her life fighting a tough battle with Lupus, which can increase one's risk for strokes.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeSnoop Dogg’s Daughter Suffers “Severe Stroke,” Cori Broadus Details Emotional Reaction To Health ScareAt just 24 years old, Cori Broadus has already been through more than most young adults in terms of her health.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsSnoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus Is Engaged: Watch The Emotional VideoThe 23-year-old has been in a relationship with Wayne Duece since 2018.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsKamaiyah Hops On CHOC's "New Phone, Who Dis?"CHOC comes through with a new track.By Milca P.