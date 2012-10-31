Bloody Jay
- NewsReal Niggas LosingListen to the new tape from locked-up ATL trapper Bloody Jay: "Real Niggas Losing." By Angus Walker
- MixtapesThe Dark NightDownload Bloody Jay's new mixtape "The Dark Knight".By Rose Lilah
- NewsExtraBloody Jay returns with "Extra."By Patrick Lyons
- News#NAWFRBloody Jay shares his newest tape, "#NAWFR."By Patrick Lyons
- MixtapesRed BandanaYoung Thug and Bloody Jay connect once again on "Red Bandana".By Trevor Smith
- SongsMollyYoung Thug and Bloody Jay connect with Rarri Rokket on "Molly".By Trevor Smith
- NewsAll Type A DrugsYoung Thug and Bloody Jay link up on "All Type A Drugs".By Kevin Goddard
- SongsParadeYoung Thug and Bloody Jay team up once again for "Parade".By Trevor Smith
- MusicBlatlanta II: Brazy (Hosted By DJ Scream)A new 16-track tape from Bloody Jay, hosted by DJ Scream. Features include Gangsta, Trouble, Rocko, Young Thug and Kevin Gates, with production from Tripp Da Hit Major, Will A Fool, Ferrari Smash, Chase N. Cashe, Superstar Jay and Few Beats. Can you dig it?By hnhh
- SongsBeat It UpHalloween is around the corner as are plenty of mixtapes. Bloody Jay is dropping "Blatlanta II: Brazy" on October 31st and leaks this cut with Kevin Gates off it today.By Rose Lilah
- MusicThank You MamaHaving just dropped his ‘Get It In Blood’ mixtape, Atlanta emcee Bloody Jay releases a new record in honor of Mothers Day called ‘Thank You Mama.’By hnhh
- NewsFuck It UpBloody J recruits Chief Keef and Rocko for this street-banging track "Fuck It Up" which is off his "Blatlanta" mixtape.By Steve Kerry