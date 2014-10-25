Black COAL
- NewsNew Diamonds (Yung Skrrt Remix)Black Coal are back with a new remix to "DMNDS".ByTrevor Smith102 Views
- NewsSki Masks & DiplomasHNHH premieres Black Coal's new mixtape: "Ski Masks & Diplomas." ByAngus Walker14.8K Views
- NewsUnwindListen to Black COAL's new release "Unwind" featuring Lia Eliza.ByKevin Goddard237 Views
- NewsDMNDSBlack COAL return with "DMNDS".ByTrevor Smith138 Views
- NewsNo RemorseBlack COAL share a new one called "No Remorse."ByPatrick Lyons231 Views
- NewsAce Mitch RicoBlack COAL return with "Ace Mitch Rico."ByPatrick Lyons197 Views
- MixtapesTHR-O-NEAfter making their HNHH debut last week, Black COAL release their new mixtape THR-O-NE.Byhnhh14.1K Views
- NewsGold Gated VillaBlack Coal get a little help from C Dot Castro on their new single "Gold Gated Villa".Byhnhh280 Views