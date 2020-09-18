Anitta
- Pop CultureAnitta Would "Auction Off My Organs" To Get Out Of Warner Music DealThe singer is clearly unhappy with her contract and wants out.By Erika Marie
- NewsMissy Elliott Assists Anitta On Bubbly New Single "Lobby"Anitta and Missy Elliott collide for their new collaboration, "Lobby." By Aron A.
- NewsAnitta Calls On Saweetie For Break-Up Single "Faking Love"Anitta teased this release on social media and now fans can hear what these two have been cooking up.By Erika Marie
- NewsAnitta's "Girl From Rio" Gets The DaBaby TreatmentDaBaby joins the remix of Anitta's global hit "Girl From Rio."By Joshua Robinson
- NewsAnitta Taps Cardi B & Myke Towers For Bilingual Single "Me Gusta"Cardi has stated that when she was first presented with the track, she couldn't get it out of her head.By Erika Marie