- NewsTrav & Rowdy Rebel Are Sick Of The Games On "Toxic"Trav and Rowdy Revel have teamed up on the brand new track "Toxic."By Alexander Cole
- NewsTrav Taps Young Thug, NAV, Tory Lanez, & More On New Project "Nothing Happens Overnight"Trav is back with another project with some high-profile features.By Alexander Cole
- NewsTrav Taps Tory Lanez For "Mood-Setting" Track "You Choose"Trav and Torey Lanez collaborated over two years ago and now they're back with another joint effort as they deliver "You Choose."By Erika Marie
- NewsTrav Calls On Nav For New Single "Called It"The pair are currently on tour together.By Erika Marie
- NewsLil Durk Jumps On Trav's New Song & Video "Boost Mobile"Check out Trav's new song & video for "Boost Mobile" featuring Lil Durk.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsMeek Mill Assists Trav On New Single "Blow My High"Listen to Trav's new song "Blow My High" featuring Meek Mill.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsTrav Links Up With Tory Lanez & Belly For "Rolled Up"NY artist Trav calls on Tory Lanez & Belly for new single "Rolled Up."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsBe Real (Capo Remix)Jim Jones & Trav remix Kid Ink & Dej Loaf's "Be Real". By Angus Walker
- NewsFuck & SmokeTrav grabs Meek Mill and Travi$ Scott for "Fuck & Smoke".By Trevor Smith
- NewsPresidentialWith Trav's mixtape "PUSH" dropping later today, it's only right the first leak off it today is called "Presidential"By Rose Lilah