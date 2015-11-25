TYuS
- NewsYe Ali & TYuS Join Forces With THEY.'s Drew Love For "WHOLOVEYOU"Smooth vibes.By Aron A.
- NewsYe Ali & TYuS Team Up On Their Latest Single "Slide"Ye Ali and TYuS join forces for some smooth heat.By Aron A.
- MixtapesTYuS Shares New Demo Tape With "TYuS Sessions 2K19" ProjectTYuS returns with new raw offering.By Milca P.
- NewsTYuS Commits To His Lover In Sensual Single "4U"TyUs crafts another banger. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsTYuS Returns With Seductive New Song "Fantasy/Be Mine"TYus releases new two part single, "Fantasy/Be Mine."
By Aron A.
- Music VideosTYuS Drops Off Music Video for "Other Side/Brand New"TYuS delivers on a double feature. By Milca P.
- MixtapesTYuS Returns With Newest EP "Phases"TYuS comes back with a full-length project.By Milca P.
- NewsTYuS Keeps It Consistent with "My Heart"The Portland crooner returns with new tunes.By Milca P.
- NewsTYuS Delivers His Sultry New Single "2SoulsIntertwine"TYuS is comes through with "2SoulsIntertwine."By Aron A.
- Music VideosWatch TYuS' New Video "Faye"Watch TYuS' new video for "Faye," off his "Never Forget" project.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsLiftedPortland stand up. By Mitch Findlay
- SongsBetween Us (Remix)HNHH Premiere!! TYuS recruits 21 Savage for the official remix of "Between Us."By Rose Lilah
- NewsTYuS "Stay" VideoCheck out TYuS' new video for "Stay."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsBillboardsListen to a standout cut from TYus' debut project "Never Forget" called "Billboards."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsBetween UsWith his EP one week away, Portland singer TYuS releases "Between Us."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsStayListen to a new single from TYuS' forthcoming project.By Rose Lilah
- NewsTYuS "Cash Flow" VideoHNHH PREMIERE: Watch the video for Portland R&B singer TYuS' "Cash Flow."By Trevor Smith
- NewsMy WayTYuS continues to come up with excellent songs, and "My Way" is no different.By hnhh
- NewsPleasureHNHH Premiere! TYus is at his most charismatic on "Pleasure."By hnhh
- NewsTYuS "I Know" VideoBuzzing 20-year-old Portland artist TYus drops off the video for "I Know."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsCash FlowHNHH Premieres a new record from singer TYuS, with production from Cardo and Yex, "Cash Flow."By Rose Lilah