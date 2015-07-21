JR Castro
- NewsDeeperJR Castro is going "Deeper."Byhnhh208 Views
- NewsHold You DownJR Castro and Pyro link up as The 15 for their new single "Hold You Down."Byhnhh263 Views
- NewsDiff'rent StrokesWale hops on Las Vegas' singer JR Castro's latest.ByTrevor Smith326 Views
- NewsOooh This Love Is So (Cover)Jr Castro drops off a new cover of Al B Sure's "Oooh This Love Is So" featuring Goldie.ByKevin Goddard326 Views
- NewsLove You Down (Cover)JR Castro drops a cover of "Love You Down," presented by DJ Carisma. ByAngus Walker353 Views
- NewsJR Castro "Right Away" VideoWatch JR Castro's new Summertime video for "Right Away."ByKevin Goddard160 Views
- NewsRight AwayPremiere!! Las Vegas' JR Castro drops his infectious new single "Right Away".ByDanny Schwartz305 Views
- NewsNever Be The SameJr Castro drops off a new love ballad featuring Terrace Martin called "Never Be The Same."ByKevin Goddard200 Views
- NewsFMNJR Castro scores some flaming-hot Timbaland production on his new track "FMN."ByDanny Schwartz378 Views
- NewsThat Shit Go (Up-Down)JR Castro recruits YG and Sevyn Streeter for "That Shit Go (Up-Down)."ByDanny Schwartz416 Views
- Music VideosJR Castro Feat. Kid Ink & Quavo "Get Home" VideoPremiere: JR Castro links with Kid Ink, Quavo for the "Get Home" video.ByTrevor Smith454 Views
- NewsJR Castro Feat. Quavo, Kid Ink "Get Home" VideoWatch the new video to JR Castro's Mustard-produced breakout hit, "Get Home," feat. Kid Ink and Quavo. ByAngus Walker86 Views
- NewsM.O.B.Pusha T joins JR Castro on the lush ballad, "M.O.B."ByTrevor Smith298 Views
- NewsGet HomeJR Castro enlists Quavo and Kid Ink for his debut single, "Get Home".ByTrevor Smith133 Views