IshDARR
- HNHH TVIshDARR Comes Through Heavy For HNHH's Latest Freestyle SessionIshDARR drops off a short and sweet freestyle.By Chantilly Post
- NewsIshDARR Comes Through Strong On His Sophomore Album "Slow Down, KID"The sophomore slump clearly didn't hit IshDARR.By Aron A.
- NewsIshDARR Drops Off His New Song "Slow Down"IshDARR is back with his new song "Slow Down."By Aron A.
- NewsIshDARR Previews Debut Album With "They Lost Me 2"New heat from the midwest.By Milca P.
- Music VideosIshDARR "Sanity" VideoishDARR is back with a new clip.By Milca P.
- NewsStreet WalkerHNHH Premieres a dope new collaboration from K$ace, IshDARR and producers Take a Daytrip, "Street Walker."By Rose Lilah
- NewsFour The BetterStream "Four The Better," a new EP from IshDARR.By Rose Lilah
- NewsLocalsListen to IshDarr's new single "Locals."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsBanditsIshDARR dedicates this record to the "party bandits."By hnhh
- NewsALPHAHNHH Premiere!! IshDARR slays his new track “Alpha.”By hnhh
- NewsTime ShawtyYoung emcee IshDARR is focused on winning in 2016.By hnhh