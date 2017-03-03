Def Jam
- MixtapesDef Jam Wants You To "Def The Halls" With Their Christmas Album Feat. Jhené Aiko, Coco Jones, And MoreCanadian songstress Alessia Cara's "Make It To Christmas" and Debbie's "Trinket" are just two of the titles on the tracklist.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsDef Jam Celebrates 35th Anniversary With New Roster Showcase On "Undisputed"The label is looking to shake things up with their new signees.By Erika Marie
- NewsDirect Deposit Vol. 2 [Stream]Def Jam presents the sequel to their "Direct Deposit" series, featuring 2 Chainz, Iggy Azalea, Dave East, ASAP Ferg, Fabolous & more.By Kevin Goddard