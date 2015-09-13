DP Beats
- NewsDP Beats Adds More Chief Keef and Wiz Khalifa Collaborations To "DPONTHEBEAT VOL 4.5"The December drop gets an update. By Noah C
- NewsDP Beats Drops "DPONTHEBEAT Vol. 4" With Chief Keef, Wiz Khalifa & MoreThe Long Island producer calls on his friends for a dark trap compilation. By Noah C
- NewsWiz Khalifa & DP Beats Connect On New Banger "Go Far"Wiz Khalifa gets to floatin'. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsChief Keef Assists DP Beats On "Boss"DP Beats and Chief Keef are back at it again.By Aron A.
- NewsChief Keef Assists DP Beats On "Lucky"Chief Keef and DP Beats reunite on "Lucky."
By Aron A.
- NewsDP Beats Employs Wiz Khalifa For "Hardly Ever Home"Wiz channels his "Kush & Orange Juice" flow. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsStream DP Beats' New Star-Studded Project "DPONTHEBEAT Vol. 3"DP Beats drops off "DPONTHEBEAT Vol. 3," featuring Wiz, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, Rick Ross & more.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDP Beats, MadeinTYO & Wiz Khalifa Link Connect For "Hit Me Up"DP Beats lines up a hefty guest-list for "Hit Me Up."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsMr 650Two Chicago innovators, Adamn Killa and DP Beats, link for "Mr 650." By Angus Walker
- NewsAlmighty DP 2Chief Keef and DP Beats release their second collaborative project.By Trevor Smith