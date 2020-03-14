Big Freedia
- MusicCelebrating Queer Black Voices In Hip HopThese LGBTQ+ artists have made tremendous contributions to Hip Hop.By Demi Phillips
- SongsBig Freedia Teams Up With Lil Wayne & Boyfriend On "El Niño"Big Freedia has teamed up with Lil Wayne for the latest single off of "Central City."By Cole Blake
- MusicBig Freedia: All About The New Orleans Bounce IconBig Freedia’s signature Bounce sound served to introduce the Hip Hop subgenre to the mainstream. By Demi Phillips
- SongsBig Freedia And Ciara Are Expensive On New Single "$100 Bill"The New Orleans bounce artist returns with a summer dance banger.By Noah Grant
- NewsBig Freedia Brings "Big Diva Energy" On New EPBig Freedia is back with a new project. By Aron A.
- NewsStream Big Freedia's "Louder" EPStream 5 new songs from Big Freedia featuring Kesha, The Soul Rebels, Icona Pop, and Lil Aaron.By Kevin Goddard