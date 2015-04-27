Alessia Cara
- NewsStream Alessia Cara's New EP "This Summer"Alessia Cara wakes up from a summer romance on her newest EP.By Cole Blake
- NewsAlessia Cara Is "Ready" To Kick Off "This Summer"Listen to Alessia Cara's new single "Ready," off her upcoming EP "This Summer."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsAlessia Cara Releases "Not Today" Off Forthcoming Album "The Pains of Growing"Alessia Cara gears up for the release of "The Pains Of Growing" with her new single.By Aron A.
- NewsAlessia Cara Shares New Single "Trust My Lonely"Cara's album "The Pains Of Growing" is due out later this year.By Trevor Smith
- NewsAlessia Cara Celebrates Her 22nd Birthday With "A Little More" GrappaAlessia Cara celebrates her birthday by reaching the Zenith.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosAlessia Cara Suits Up In "Growing Pains" Music VideoAlessia Cara's serves artsy visuals.By Zaynab
- NewsAlessia Cara Resurfaces With New Single "Growing Pains"Stream the first single from her upcoming album.By Zaynab
- NewsAlessia Cara Delivers Her Rendition of SZA's "Drew Barrymore"Listen to Alessia Cara's take on SZA's hit.By Milca P.
- NewsHere (Remix)Logic hops on Alessia Cara's smash single, "Here".By Trevor Smith
- NewsAlessia "Here" VideoAlessia shares a video for her track "Here."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsHereCheck out newcomer Alessia's "Here."By Rose Lilah