There was reportedly a frightening scene at Ariana Grande's home this week. The singer, like many celebrities, has been staving off her fair share of stalkers and obsessive fans. The newlywed got married back in May to real estate broker Dalton Gomez, and while she is trying to enjoy the first months of her new life, someone has been showing up at her home.

In May 2020, Ariana received a five-year restraining order against a stalker fan who snuck onto her property. On Tuesday (September 14), TMZ reported that someone else did the same, this time with a weapon.



Mike Coppola / Getty Images

According to the outlet, a man identified as 23-year-old Aaron Brown was captured around 2:00 a.m. in the morning at the singer's Hollywood Hills property. He showed up at Ariana's residence and reportedly "demanded" to see her, but her security refused to let him in. When they told him to leave the area, Brown reportedly wielded a knife resulting in the Los Angeles Police Department being called to the scene.

Ariana seeming missed the incident altogether and most likely never knew what was happening. It is unknown if she was at the home when Brown arrived. He was arrested and is "facing a felony brandishing charge." Ariana reportedly has already filed for a temporary restraining order against him.

