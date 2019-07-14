Ariana Grande loves her some dogs. The "Needy" singer's recent Vogue feature detailed how she has seven dogs and now the grand total is at nine since she's adopted just two more puppies. Ariana showed off her two new Harry Potter-inspired pets that are named Snape and Lily on her Instagram story, that sees their adorable little faces in hoodies with their new name stamped on them.

One of Ariana's dogs, Toulouse, sat on her lap for her Vogue cover photo, something Ariana felt privileged to be a part of. "Thanks for allowing me to be in the background of toulouse’s first Vogue cover," she wrote on Twitter.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Elsewhere in Ariana's magazine feature, she opened up about her ex Mac Miller and the exhausting grief she still deals with to this day.

“It’s pretty all-consuming,” she explained to the publication. “By no means was what we had perfect, but, like, fuck. He was the best person ever, and he didn’t deserve the demons he had. I was the glue for such a long time, and I found myself becoming . . . less and less sticky. The pieces just started to float away.”