Washington D.C.-based singer Ari Lennox announced on Tuesday (March 15) that she has amicably parted ways with her management team as she sets out on a mission to find new representation.

According to a statement from the Dreamville-aligned singer's camp, Ari does not have new management assigned yet and is looking for the right team to join forces with.

"Ari Lennox and her management team Black Wax amicably decided to part ways," says her camp in a statement. "Lennox first signed with the company in 2012. She still considers them family and is beyond thankful for the business ventures and memories. She's currently working on her sophomore album and is excited for the future endeavors that are in store for her."



Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

As she continues work on her sophomore album, the 30-year-old singer recently shared a list of eighty songs that she is considering for the project's final tracklist.

This also comes after Ari asked to be dropped from her record label a few weeks ago, writing on Twitter, "I want to be dropped from the labels. I'm done and tired." She was seemingly frustrated following her controversial interview with Podcast & Chill, during which host Mac G asked her inappropriate questions about her sex life.

Hopefully, Ari Lennox finds a management team that holds her best interests as a high priority. We will keep you posted on any updates in her search for management.



Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images