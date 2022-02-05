Ari Lennox is getting her closure. It's been a rough few months for the 30-year-old "Pressure" singer, who has been faced with seemingly endless attacks from every corner of the internet no matter what she does. In early January, she was hit with criticism for posting about her trip to Ghana, and weeks later, she was "ambushed" with questions about her sex life while appearing on Podcast and Chill with Mac G.

In case you missed it – while discussing one of the Washington, D.C.-born artist's older singles – the host asked Lennox if she has "anyone f*cking her good" at the moment, which caught her off guard, to say the least.





Although she maintained her composure during the interview, afterwards, the recording artist hopped onto Twitter to vent about the situation, even alleging that she was told that parts of the conversation would be edited out, but ultimately weren't.

As the internet watched, Lennox went from reclaiming her power by proclaiming that she would "sing about d*ck" whenever she felt like it to crumbling under the pressure of fame, outright saying that she wanted to be dropped by her record label.

While things have been quiet on her front as of late, Mac G has come forward with an apology after appearing on the Higher Learning podcast with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay. Van called the podcaster out, saying, "I gotta call you out about the fact that you apologized to Ari, but then at the same time, you said that it was disingenuous what she was doing."

"To apologize and then to come back and on the end of it, talk about the fact that you felt like she was capping a little bit and being a little bit disingenuous… it depowers your apology a little bit," he continued. "We can talk about what you feel like Ari and her team did, that’s very fair … But you saw what she went through on Twitter, you saw that she was embarrassed. That’s one of our sisters."

The Podcast and Chill host replied, "I want to sincerely apologize for that question and how it made her feel and the aftermath of everything that came after that interview dropped. I’m not a malicious person, I don’t hate anyone, I don’t hate women. Our podcast is very inclusive."

Mac G went on to share that because he was "raised by a single mother," he has "the utmost respect for women," adding on an apology to "Ari and any other women out there [he] might have offended with those comments because that's not what [he's] about."

"With how things are right now where people can just take small clips and post it on social media to push their narrative, I felt it’s important to come on a platform like this and apologize to whoever might have been offended," the South African entertainer explained of his statement, "especially Ari Lennox."

Listen to the full Higher Learning episode with Mac G below.

