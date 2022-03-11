After announcing that her sophomore album is in the works, Dreamville reposted a selfie of Ari Lennox showing off her extensive tracklist with 80 songs to choose from for her new project. Ari revealed to Twitter that she and her team have created, "70 songs since 2020 alone."

Fans loved the names of her new songs, with some questioning where she got the idea to name a song, "Everything Bagel." While others suggested rather than choosing some, it might be easier for the singer to drop them all.

The "Shea Butter Baby" singer took to Twitter explaining to her fans what some of her new songs will be like. She hinted to one fan on Twitter, "Tulip Noir" is "another classic." She also hinted that "Hotep" is "a special one."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

For those zooming in to read all of the different titles, Ari also clarified on Twitter, "One of the 'No Goods' is supposed to be 'Stop By.'"

Earlier this month, Lennox revealed to Twitter that she was "still seeking 3 more songs," to finish her upcoming project, "and then issa wrap." Promising her fans that "it will be here this year." She also tweeted, "It's giving ... 3 projects."

As fans await her upcoming project, she is definitely giving them some great teasers.

Check out Dreamville's post below as well as all of Ari's tweets following up on her many records.



