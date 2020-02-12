Ari Fletcher is telling everyone to stay out of her relationship with Moneybagg Yo, after leaving a sour comment on his recent Instagram post where he compared "dimes" and "pennies." On the post in question, Moneybagg inquired his followers about whether they prefer women who are considered "dimes" or "pennies." He elaborates, noting that while a dime "can be bad asf," they can also give you a headache, come with so many problems, and want you to keep them polished up, whereas a penny may be "basic," but she'll be loyal, treat you like a king, and do everything you ask. The caption seemed to be all in good fun as a promotional tactic for his single "1 2 3" with Blac Youngsta, in which the two rappers delve into the same debate. However, Moneybagg's girl, Ari, was not impressed, telling him to "go back to your pennies."

Of course the comment drew attention, as folks speculated whether Ari had just dumped Moneybagg right then and there. However, Ari took to Twitter to send a message to all the curious observers who feel the need to insert themselves into her and Moneybagg's business.

"Me and Mario best friends and are in a happy place," Ari wrote, referring to Moneybagg by his real name. "Our relationship is beyond this social media sh*t. Whatever I say to him or he says to me is our business. We play, talk sh*t, do and say whatever because that’s how we is. He know my heart is pure, that’s all that matters." Looks like her comment wasn't all that serious after all.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images