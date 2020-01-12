Moneybagg Yo & Blac Youngsta Take Off On "1 2 3"

Moneybagg Yo's latest album Time Served has a handful of bangers, but nothing really hits as hard as "1 2 3." The track features Blac Youngsta, who goes off on this one. In fact, "1 2 3" sounds like more of Youngsta's song than Moneybagg Yo's. Youngsta delivers the chorus and also drops an exciting verse, taking most of the time on the record to himself.

The instrumental, Produced by X.O., knocks. Heavy percussions creep slowly over haunting pianos that sound like something Da Baby would go in on. Moneybagg Yo takes control of the 1st verse and goes in before relinquishing the rest of the song to Youngsta. These two artists sound immaculate together, and we hope they have many more collabs coming in the future.

Quotable Lyrics

I met her in June, she let me hit soon

She ate the dick like a prune (Uh-uh)

I hop in the vroom, the bass go boom

Call me Lil Boosie, I zoom (Scratch off)

I'm still on that hood shit, ridin' with a full clip (Hunnid)

Tank top Fruity Loom (Right now)

I'm with some buffoons that walk up and face shit

Now you a hot air balloon (Go)