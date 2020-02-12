Memphis rappers Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta are currently promoting their single "123," which is a favorite from the former's brand new Time Served album. With the official music video on the way, the two recording artists have been posting behind-the-scenes photos from the set, goofing off with props and playing off their "dimes and pennies" comparison on social media. In the chorus to the popular song, Blac Youngsta ponders why he would ever "switch out a dime for a penny" and, in a new post, Moneybagg Yo offers some insight on why it might actually be favorable.

"A #Dime Can Be Bad Asf But Keep U Wit A Headache Come Wit So Many Problems And Wants U To Keep Her Polished Up," says Bagg in his caption, proudly holding up a penny in the picture. "A #Penny Can Be Basic, But She Loyal, Treat U Like A King, Do Everything U Ask And More. Question: Which One You Want ⁉️"

From the sounds of it, Moneybagg Yo would rather lay up with a penny over a dime, which angered the likes of his current girlfriend Ari Fletcher. She commented on the post, suggesting they call things off because, in her eyes, she's the furthest thing from a 1/10. "Go back to your pennies," she said.

Stay tuned for the "123" video, which is arriving soon.