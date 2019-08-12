If you were patiently waiting for the arrival of Aquaman 2 or at least updates surrounding the production of the film, then we're to tell you that you'll be waiting just a bit longer since the star, Jason Momoa, got run over by a bulldozer...allegedley. The news comes from Jason's Instagram, where the actor expressed his anger with the construction of the $1.4 billion Thirty Meter Telescope that's being built on a sacred volcano in his homeland of Hawaii.

"FUCK THIS. And TMT is 4x bigger. Sorry Warner Bros we can’t shoot Aquaman 2. Because Jason got run over by a bulldozer trying to stop the desecration of his native land THIS iS NOT HAPPENING. WE ARE NOT LETTING YOU DO THIS ANYMORE," an image of the construction states. We think it's safe to say that Jason really didn't get run over by a bulldozer and is simply using the horrible event as a way to gain more time to protest instead of going back to his Hollywood work.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is yet another celebrity fighting for the protection of his precious homeland. “The world is watching,” Dwayne told reporters. “And the world is saying we should take a pause. This is where care and decency and love and respect for not only culture but for humanity really comes into play.”