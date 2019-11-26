Apryl Jones and Lil Fizz have been the talk of the town for the last few weeks as people reacted to their coupling that they did a horrible job at hiding. The drama was surrounded by the fact that Lil Fizz is Omarion's B2K band member and Apryl is Omarion's ex and baby mother. Now that things have settled down and Omarion has made it clear that he doesn't care, Apryl and Lil Fizz can continue their romance in peace.



Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Today marks Fizz's 36th birthday and in light of the special 24-hours, Apryl has posted a cute image of her and her man with a sweet caption.

"First let me say Happy Born Day to one of my favorite human beings on this planet! I’m blessed to have you in my life. There are very few genuine and real people who actually are who they say they are," she wrote. "You’re a straight shooter, and that’s what I adore about you! Always sticking to your words, with actions!!! You deserve everything and more in this lifetime!!! I got you always! No matter what my G!!! ❤️❤️ Love you much...Now time to turn up...old folk style lmao;)."