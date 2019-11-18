For weeks now we've been sharing updates on Apryl Jones and Lil Fizz's new relationship since it's caused drama with Fizz's baby mama Moniece Slaughter and the thousands upon thousands of viewers who tuned into Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Considering that Fizz is Omarion's B2K band member and Apryl is Omarion's baby mother, the drama ensued.

But throughout it all, Omarion remained mute and didn't shed one ounce of reaction. Even Moniece praised Omario for his ways when she bombarded his comment section writing: "I simply wanted to take this opportunity to publicly thank you and acknowledge you. Your ability to focus on vibrating at such a high level."

Omarion recently chatted with VladTV and took the time to finally speak on the matter and still kept it chill and collected. When asked why they broke up, he said it was based on "miscommunication." When asked how he feels about Apryl's dating his former friend, he added: “I don’t feel no ways. I don’t feel any way about it. I think that if they’re happy, then they should be happy. I think they should change the narrative, though.”

People have now reacted to Omarion's response and seem to love him even more based on his chill reaction. "I know we joke about it, but Omarion’s level of peace really is dope as hell," one user wrote. Peep more reactions below.