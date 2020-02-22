She's been accused of using her body to get money out of famous men, but Apryl Jones has consistently defended herself against the accusations. Prior to becoming a star of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, Apryl received her bachelor's degree in radiology and has been working on-and-off in hospitals. Her name is often included in conversations pertaining to Omarion, the father of her two children, and Fizz, Omarion's B2K groupmate and her current boyfriend. Apryl updated fans on her life on Friday (February 21), this time leaving the men out of the equation and sharing that she's launching her own medical practice.

"I am so excited to be doing something that I love so much!" she wrote on Instagram. "There are so many people who especially in LA that don’t have the proper care/insurance that I want to help. If you need ultrasounds done during your pregnancy please reach out to the booking email address in my bio to discuss your options with me;) ❤️ we take all people but it’s my goal to help those that are underprivileged, and those that lack insurance. 🙌🏽."

Apryl also shared that this new business venture is a joint project with GraceFull Birthing where patients will receive pregnancy care, ultrasounds, and gender reveals. Check out her post below.