The relationship between Apryl Jones and Lil Fizz was easily one of the most controversial of 2019 all due to the fact that Apryl is Omarion's ex and baby mother and Lil Fizz is Omarion's former B2k bandmate. That, along with the fact that their coupling was revealed on reality television, which means all aspects of their dating life were exaggerated. Last week it was revealed that the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram sparking break-up rumours and Apryl low-key confirmed such news when she paid a visit to Fox Soul.



Michael Buckner/Getty Images

"Dreux is a great man. His focus is on Kam, my focus is on my children and we are where we are. I kind of want to leave it there," she said. While all signs point to them possibly taking a break, a source close to the show has come through to debunk such reports claiming that the whole break up thing is just a ploy to bring in views to Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. “That breakup is a FAKE feeble attempt to drum up a new storyline for ‘Love and Hip Hop Hollywood,'” the unnamed source told BOSSIP. “Apryl and Fizz are still living together and over the weekend gave Kam a birthday party.”

One thing is for sure, Fizz and Apryl have yet to remove any evidence of their relationship on their individual Instagram accounts - that's got to mean something?