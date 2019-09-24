Antonio Brown has been having himself quite the month and every day, it seems as though things just keep getting worse for him. Of course, Brown was released by the New England Patriots on Friday after numerous allegations of sexual assault came to the surface. Brown has clapped back against some of his detractors although he still remains without an NFL gig. Just yesterday, it was reported that a judge was forcing him to show up in court after an alleged incident at a Miami condo where he threw furniture out of the window.

Today, Brown made his way to the courthouse for his deposition and around the same time, news station WSVN came through with surveillance footage from his alleged tirade. The camera shows the outside of the complex where there is a pool and some lounging chairs in the back. As you can see from the clip below, pieces of furniture come flying down into the pool area and some of the residents begin ducking for cover. It's a scare scene that won't do much for Brown's defense.

Brown is being sued by the owners of the apartment complex who are seeking monetary damages for what he allegedly did to the condo. The NFL wide receiver settled a lawsuit relating to this incident a few months ago although, in that instance, it was with a father whose son was almost hit by falling debris.

Stay tuned for details on this impending lawsuit as we will bring you all of the latest information.

