Antonio Brown can't seem to keep his name out of the news this past couple of weeks although nothing he's said has made anyone think he wants to keep a low profile. Brown was most recently released from the New England Patriots and then went on the offensive as he disparaged the likes of Ben Roethlisberger, Robert Kraft, and Shannon Sharpe. For now, it doesn't seem like Brown will be back in the league anytime soon, especially with the league conducting an investigation against him.

Now, it looks like Brown has yet another legal problem to deal with as according to Sports Illustrated, he is being forced by a judge to show up at a Miami courtroom for a deposition relating to a civil suit he is involved in. You may remember how a few months ago, Brown settled a lawsuit with a father who claims Brown almost killed he and his son after throwing furniture out the window of a condo in Miami. This time around, it is the owners of the complex who want Brown to pay up for all the damages he caused.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The report states Brown was actually supposed to take part in the deposition on May 22nd of this year but a protective order and his NFL schedule allowed him to receive a delay. With no NFL responsibilities to tend to, the judge wants Brown to face the music.

Stay tuned for any updates regarding Brown and this lawsuit.