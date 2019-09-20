The New England Patriots have decided to release Antonio Brown amid a number of off the field issues, including the rape allegations filed against him by his former trainer.

The Patriots issued the following statement on Friday afternoon: “The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

Following the stunning announcement, Brown simply tweeted, "Thank you for the opportunity @Patriots #GoWinIt."

The Pats signed the 31-year old All Pro receiver less than two weeks ago and he made his debut with the team last Sunday in Miami, where he caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown. AB was previously cut by the Oakland Raiders ahead of their season-opener following a tumultuous off-season during which he refused to play without a specific helmet, which led to a heated altercation with the team's general manager, Mike Mayock.

Most recently, AB has been accused by a second woman of sexual assault and sending her threatening text messages, which prompted another investigation by the NFL.

Despite his undeniable production on the field, Brown's issues off the field simply aren't worth the headache. If it couldn't work with a well run franchise like the New England Patriots, than what other team is there?

