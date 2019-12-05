Antonio Brown's tenure with the New England Patriots was brief - just 11 days, to be exact - but that was more than enough time for the All-Pro receiver to appreciate the greatness of Tom Brady. Since being released by the Patriots in late September, Brown has taken to social media on numerous occasions to take shots at the team, owner Robert Kraft, and the league as whole. But the one thing Brown never did was bash the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

On Thursday, AB returned to instagram with a #TBT photo of him and TB during simpler times along with a four-word message: "Miss you big bro."

Brown, 31, caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in his lone game with the Pats earlier this season. When asked about AB's release in late September, Brady said he had a lot of "personal feelings," though he refused to divulge any further details about the matter.

“I do have a lot of personal feelings, none of which I really care to share. That’s about it. It’s a difficult situation. That’s kinda how I feel,” Brady said during an appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show."

Brady could certainly benefit from a receiver of Brown's caliber, but that hasn't prevented the Patriots from claiming their familiar spot atop the AFC East. New England, tied for the best record in the NFL at 10-2, will host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14.

