Antonio Brown lashed out at the NFL on twitter Thursday afternoon, demanding that they 'clear his name' and claiming that he never wants to play in the NFL again. However, he is now determined to get back in the league.

AB's original, since-deleted, tweet reads:

"Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly!" Brown said on Twitter. "Making money off my sweat and blood Fuck the @nfl I'll never play in that shit treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go fuck your self."

Hours later, Brown had a complete change of heart, explaining that he loves the game and is just "very frustrated" at the moment.

"I'm just very frustrated right now with the false allegations and slander to my name. I love football and I miss it. I just want to play and I'm very emotional about that. I'm determined to make my way back to the NFL asap."

Brown, 31, is scheduled to meet with NFL investigators next week, and ESPN reports that there are multiple teams interested in signing him, depending on the results of the league's investigation into sexual assault allegations.

He recently filed an NFL-record nine grievances in an effort to recoup all of the money he lost when he was released by the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots, which works out to approximately $40 million. Thus far, neither team has paid AB as they wait for the NFL to conclude their investigation.