Antonio Brown continues to be seen as one of the best wide receivers in the league although unfortunately for him and the fans, we haven't been able to see it. Brown's off-field issues have caught up to him and it's going to make it hard for him to ever get back into the league, even if he has a co-sign from none other than Tom Brady.

Brady recently signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and reports were saying Brady wanted Brown to come with him. Yesterday, we reported that the Buccaneers were rumored to not be interested. This didn't stop Brown from reacting to the announcement of Brady's signing this morning. The receiver called into The Mike Calta Radio Show in Tampa Bay where he sounded off on the move.

"He's one of those guys that have befriended me," Brown said. "One of my close friends around the NFL. I congratulated him, wished him well." Brown seemed hopeful that he would be back in the league soon although he realizes he will have to wait for the NFL's decision in regards to their investigation against him.

As free agency goes on, perhaps we will see a team make a play for Brown. After all, he is one of the best receivers the game has ever seen.